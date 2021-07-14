Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Downgraded by CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$50.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.14.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD traded down C$4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$46.83. 240,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,278. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The firm has a market cap of C$623.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.41.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.