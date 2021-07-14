Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Premier Financial worth $79,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.