PressOne Price Hits $0.0238 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One PressOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $259.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PressOne has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00837671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.