Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.15% of Welltower worth $1,240,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

WELL stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

