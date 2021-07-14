Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.33 Billion Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 574,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,325,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.53 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $281.62. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.