Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 1,760.0% in June

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 1,760.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,031,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,916,000.

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.21.

