Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Rogers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rogers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROG opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.48. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

