Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

