Profund Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

