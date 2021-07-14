Profund Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of BC stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.