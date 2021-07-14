Profund Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

