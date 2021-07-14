Profund Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of IIPR opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.09 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.05. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

