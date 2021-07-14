Progeny 3 Inc. Acquires 26,415 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the quarter. Orla Mining accounts for 0.1% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

