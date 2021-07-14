Progeny 3 Inc. Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 3.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after buying an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,901. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

