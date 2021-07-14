Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,353 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $118,732.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,573,454 shares of company stock worth $94,893,975. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of PGNY opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

