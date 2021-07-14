Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO Sells $6,384,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $6,384,000.00.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

