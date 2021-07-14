Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO Sells $6,384,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $6,384,000.00.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.
About Progyny
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.