Progyny (NYSE:PGNY) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) fell 5.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $56.14. 40,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 959,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Specifically, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 39,700 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $2,528,890.00. Insiders sold 4,646,222 shares of company stock worth $278,505,313 in the last 90 days.

Progyny Company Profile (NYSE:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

