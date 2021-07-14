Progyny (NYSE:PGNY) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $56.14. 40,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 959,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Specifically, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86. Insiders sold 4,646,222 shares of company stock valued at $278,505,313 in the last ninety days.

Progyny Company Profile (NYSE:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

