Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.81. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.