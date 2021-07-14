Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $1,326,244.92 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 1,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

