ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $88,442.26 and $184.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00375660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.01555983 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 184,945,726 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.