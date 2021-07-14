Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

