Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

