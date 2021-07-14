Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2,724.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Griffon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Griffon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFF opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

