Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $107,008,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $49,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.