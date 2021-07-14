Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given a $15.86 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a $15.86 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

PUBGY stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

