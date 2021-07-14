PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $34.04. 5,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 942,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 71.20.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

