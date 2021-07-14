pulltherug.finance Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00010682 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $32,828.27 and $195.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00839834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005388 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.