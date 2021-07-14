Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 7,308,792 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

