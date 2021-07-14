Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,718 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Pinterest worth $54,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $1,013,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 925,242 shares of company stock valued at $64,770,827 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,201.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.