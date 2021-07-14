Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

