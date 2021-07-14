Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Southern worth $40,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

