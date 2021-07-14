Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

