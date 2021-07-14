Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.03. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

