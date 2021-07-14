Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

