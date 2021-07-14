Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

AXP opened at $172.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.