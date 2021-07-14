Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

BAC opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

