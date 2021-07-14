Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

