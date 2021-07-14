Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

