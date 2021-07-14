Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.39 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

