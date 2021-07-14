Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.