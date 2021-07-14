Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,955,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

