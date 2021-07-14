Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.