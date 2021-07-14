Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock valued at $60,343,104. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

