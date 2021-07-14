Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reduced by Analyst

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $188.50 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.39. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

