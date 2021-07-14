Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Increased by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

FHI opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.