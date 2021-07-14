Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aspen Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

