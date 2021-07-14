Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Issued By Piper Sandler

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MET opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

