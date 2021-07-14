Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Annaly Capital Management in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NLY opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

