QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. QC shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 25,070 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

About QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.